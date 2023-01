UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Snow! Skis, sleds, and snowshoes come out and we remember our winter selves. Here’s why we love this season, even if it’s weeks late! The blue jays are excited. They form exuberant pre-mating flocks, and you may see up to 12 or even more, flouncing up and down with graceful displays and flute-like calls. Around the time of the storm they left our area, and suddenly, the snowy garden is full of them again, calling, and reminding us that it’s almost February!