Nature Watch, Jan. 11, 2023

The Great Wind of December 2022 knocked a hole in parts of central Vermont. There were days without power after the morning of Dec. 23. Power-line workers worked round the clock. Backyard trees were lost. Those who augmented farming or other income with occasional tree harvests lost countless trees. In so many places, the woods are unrecognizable. Sugarmakers, landowners, snowmobilers, skiers, trail walkers, builders, and organizers are assessing the damage. And the memory of that great wind will last a lifetime.