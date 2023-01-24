Heard on the Street, Jan. 25, 2023

Burr Morse Hands Sugarworks Ownership to Nephew

A sweet transition has taken place in East Montpelier. Burr Morse, longtime owner of Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks – and son of the late founders Harry and Dot Morse – has passed the operation down to his nephew Jake Shattuck, according to a report. Shattuck has been serving as general manager in recent years. The Sugarworks provides a variety of goods, including fresh, pure maple syrup; candy; seasonal produce (such as pumpkins in the fall); maple popcorn; local meats; Vermont souvenirs; and gift baskets. Morse Farm Sugarworks also offers tours and sugar-on-snow when the sap is running.The Montpelier City Council is due to conduct an annual review of City Manager William Fraser in February, according to the city manager’s report. But since the review is usually coordinated by the mayor, other arrangements will have to be made. Montpelier’s former mayor, Anne Watson, left the post to assume duties as a state senator on Jan. 4, replacing longtime senator Anthony Pollina. Her mayoral replacement is scheduled to be selected by voters on Town Meeting Day in March.Candidate petitions for election are due at City Clerk John Odum’s office by Jan. 30 before the office closes at 5 p.m. Seats up for election include: mayor, 1-year term; District 2 Council, 1-year term; District 1 Council, 2-year term; District 2 Council, 2-year term; and District 3 Council, 2-year term. Candidates need 25 signatures from within their jurisdiction and a signed consent of candidate form.The Adamant Co-op recently announced they are resuming the “Adamant Empanada Emporium” on Monday, Jan. 23. Offerings include chile-cheese-chicken and Middle Eastern sweet potato. They will be made by an “emp assembly party,” for which people are being recruited to either help make the empanadas or to clean up afterward in exchange for free empanadas.A new store called Five Below is set to open on Feb. 3 in the Berlin Mall. Five Below sells “the best of indoor fun” according to the fivebelow.com website. Items include indoor games, toys, collectibles, clothing, and other items. Another new store, Hobby Lobby, is also scheduled to open, but an exact date has not been announced. —compiled by Carla Occaso with a contribution from Larry Floersch