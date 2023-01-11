Heard on the Street, Jan. 11, 2023

All Sears Hometown Stores Closing, Including the One in Berlin

Elm Street’s Thomas Auto Service Moving to Berlin

Barre City Completes Temporary Repair on Water System

Montpelier Antique Shop Shutting Down

A person carrying a tall sign stood in front of the Sears Hometown Store on Saturday, Jan. 7, announcing the closure of the Barre-Montpelier Road business. This closure is just one among all the Sears Hometown Stores, according to searshometownstores.com. The store is in the process of “selling off to the bare walls.” The website further states that holders of store gift cards have little time to claim an item, saying, “If you are currently holding a valid gift card, we will honor or offer refunds for those gift cards at our store locations until the stores are closed.” People with questions are advised to contact 1-800-922-5660.Thomas Auto Service is moving and the 510 Elm Street property is being sold. The property is listed at $339,000 by Matt Lumsden Real Estate and has a two-bay automotive garage, office space, and a bathroom. “Thomas Auto Service is moving to a new location!! We are growing,” a Google posting related to this business states online. Their new location is at 1598 U.S. Route 302 in Berlin. David Thomas is the owner and CEO of the business, according to their Facebook account.The city of Barre posted that on Jan. 5 it finished fixing a 20-inch main transmission line in the water system off Cobble Hill Road in East Barre. This happened without affecting the water quality according to a Facebook posting. The water system has two transmission lines, which were temporarily shut down. A permanent fix is scheduled to be done in summer, “when conditions are better.”It looks like Antiques at 110 Main is closing soon, according to a sign on the window. Currently the inventory is on sale, and the storefront is available for someone else to lease.