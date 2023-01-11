Home News and Features Community and Business News in Brief, Jan. 11, 2023

Community and Business News in Brief, Jan. 11, 2023

Sarah LaCroix. Courtesy photo.

Montpelier Welcomes New Finance Director

Sarah LaCroix will become Montpelier’s new director of finance, filling the position previously held by assistant city manager Kelly Murphy.

LaCroix, a Woodbury resident, is a certified public accountant with a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a bachelor of science degree in management from Norwich University in Vermont. City Manager William Fraser said, “Sarah has nearly a decade of experience working in municipal government finance. Her skills and her collaborative approach make her an excellent fit for the city of Montpelier.”

LaCroix’s background in public financial management and accounting includes managing the business office of the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union and performing audits as a senior accountant with Sullivan, Powers, and Company. She was selected from a field of twelve applicants. LaCroix’s starting date will be no later than Feb. 1.

—press release

Barre Town Announces New Town Manager, Fire Chief, and EMS Director

The Barre Town Select Board recently announced that Christopher Violette will be the new town manager, replacing Carl Rogers, who has served in the role for over 31 years.

Violette will work as assistant town manager for several months to help with the management transition. Upon Rogers’ official retirement in April, Violette will step into the role of town manager.

Violette is a life-long resident of Barre Town and has been the town’s planning and zoning administrator for 24 years. He has also been a member of the Barre Town Fire Department for more than 35 years, the last 18 as the fire chief. Violette is also a member of the town’s planning commission and was recently elected as a justice of the peace. The charter of the town of Barre prohibits the town manager from holding any other position in the town; so, Violette will resign from the other positions he holds.

Andrew Lange will be appointed to replace Violette as the new chief of the Barre Town Fire Department. Lange has been a member of the fire department for 15 years and holds the rank of assistant chief in charge of the South Barre fire station. 

Effective Jan. 16, Paul Ginther will be director of the Barre Town Department of Emergency Medical Services. Ginther replaces Christopher Lamonda, who has resigned to pursue a career in education. Lamonda has served as Barre Town’s director of EMS since 2015.

Ginther comes from Jacksonville, Fla., where he recently retired from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, having attained the rank of captain, and having served there since 1997.

—press release

Elks Club Planning Meetings

Want to have a say in the city of Montpelier plans for use of the newly purchased 133-acre parcel on Country Club Road? City officials have scheduled another round of public engagement meetings, starting Jan. 28 to discuss several “concept scenarios” about possible uses of the land. 

All three meetings follow the same format and will present the same information. Meeting dates are:

  • Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 203 Country Club Road.
  • Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Montpelier City Hall and on Zoom.
  • Thursday, Feb. 9, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Zoom.
Get Zoom links at montpelier-vt.org/1296/Country-Club-Road-Site-
Property-Developm

—press release

Funding Available for Programs Supporting Women and Girls

Funding is now available from the Vermont Women’s Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation for nonprofits that support economic security and provide career opportunities and programs that drive change for Vermont women and girls.

The competitive grant program will award grants of up to $15,000 for proposals that:

  • Make pathways to economic well-being more visible, accessible, and affordable for all women and girls;
  • Invest in the economic security and career prospects of women, especially those earning less than a living wage;
  • Advance strategies that address systemic barriers to economic well-being and thriving in Vermont;
  • Enhance the capacity of the organization to achieve its mission and stated values.
Applications will be accepted through March 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. Visit vermontwomensfund.org/grants for more information.

—press release

