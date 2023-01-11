Community and Business News in Brief, Jan. 11, 2023

Montpelier Welcomes New Finance DirectorSarah LaCroix will become Montpelier’s new director of finance, filling the position previously held by assistant city manager Kelly Murphy. LaCroix, a Woodbury resident, is a certified public accountant with a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a bachelor of science degree in management from Norwich University in Vermont. City Manager William Fraser said, “Sarah has nearly a decade of experience working in municipal government finance. Her skills and her collaborative approach make her an excellent fit for the city of Montpelier.” LaCroix’s background in public financial management and accounting includes managing the business office of the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union and performing audits as a senior accountant with Sullivan, Powers, and Company. She was selected from a field of twelve applicants. LaCroix’s starting date will be no later than Feb. 1. —press release
Barre Town Announces New Town Manager, Fire Chief, and EMS Director
Elks Club Planning MeetingsWant to have a say in the city of Montpelier plans for use of the newly purchased 133-acre parcel on Country Club Road? City officials have scheduled another round of public engagement meetings, starting Jan. 28 to discuss several “concept scenarios” about possible uses of the land. All three meetings follow the same format and will present the same information. Meeting dates are:
- Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 203 Country Club Road.
- Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Montpelier City Hall and on Zoom.
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Zoom.
Property-Developm —press release
Funding Available for Programs Supporting Women and GirlsFunding is now available from the Vermont Women’s Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation for nonprofits that support economic security and provide career opportunities and programs that drive change for Vermont women and girls. The competitive grant program will award grants of up to $15,000 for proposals that:
- Make pathways to economic well-being more visible, accessible, and affordable for all women and girls;
- Invest in the economic security and career prospects of women, especially those earning less than a living wage;
- Advance strategies that address systemic barriers to economic well-being and thriving in Vermont;
- Enhance the capacity of the organization to achieve its mission and stated values.
