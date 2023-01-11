Barre City Police Investigating Pellet Gun Shooting at Spaulding High School

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Barre City Police were called to Spaulding High School for a report of a teacher who had allegedly been shot with a pellet gun Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from Barre City Police Chief Braedon Vail. The teacher was allegedly shot in the back and suffered a minor injury as a result, the release said. Police have identified two students who allegedly came to school with airsoft pellet guns, and one of these was thought to be the pellet gun from the shooting. The release noted that the investigation into the incident continues. Police “were immediately on the scene and were on campus in minutes,” according to a statement sent to parents from Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey yesterday. Hennessey’s statement also promised “(a) full investigation is ongoing, and as we get more details, we will keep you fully informed.”