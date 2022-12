UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

This was the scene on Sept. 5, 1958, as Montpelier mayor Edward W. Knapp cut the ribbon for the opening of the “Montpelier Bypass Bridge” at Bailey Avenue. Over his left shoulder is the home of a previous mayor of Montpelier, George Blanchard, and his wife Minnie, at 145 State Street. George’s father, Asa, built the Blanchard Block on Main Street in 1883, and George himself was president of the National Spring Clip Company (see The Bridge, June 8, 2022 ), among other business enterprises. The house was sold to National Life Insurance Company in 1956. They sold it to The First Church of Christ, Scientist the following year. The old home was moved to Waitsfield in 1972 to make way for the church’s new building, which occupies the site today.