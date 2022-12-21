Santa Fin Gets Key to Barre

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Barre City Mayor Jake Hemmerick honored Barre resident Santa Finbar Ciappara at the City Council meeting on Dec. 21 with a mayoral proclamation and the key to the city. “Santa Fin” has had a longtime ambition to be Santa Claus, and is featured in the HBO Max documentary “Santa Camp.” As reported in Seven Days, “Fin, 32, was born with a rare form of spina bifida, [his mother], Suki said. He is nonverbal but for about two dozen words and phrases — “Ho ho ho” is a favorite. He communicates with the assistance of iPad app Dialogue AAC, which generates speech from typed text.”