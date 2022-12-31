UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
New Year's Eve in Central Vermont
New Year’s Eve in Central Vermont
By Cassandra Hemenway Still making plans for New Year’s Eve? The annual Montpelier fireworks aren’t happening this year, but there are other events throughout the day and into the midnight hour. See the list below. Barre American Legion Post 10 New Year’s Party. $35.00 per person or $60.00 per couple, cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Krazy Kountry performs at 8 p.m. Appetizers and champagne toast at midnight. Call to Reserve Tickets (802) 479-9058.Gusto’s New Year’s Eve Bash. 9 p.m. The annual dance party with DJ La Fountaine goes from 9 p.m. on. Montpelier Dave Keller, Solo Performance. Bethany Church, 8 p.m. In this intimate solo performance, Keller will play new original songs, including songs from his upcoming album. Keller states “It’s always a real treat for me to play in Montpelier on New Year’s Eve. I love playing in my community, getting to see so many friends and neighbors, and getting to ring in the New Year together.” Montpelier Contra Dance, Capital City Grange, 7:40 p.m. This New Year’s Eve 4-hour event features Luke Donforth and Atlantic Crossing. Fancy dress is encouraged to ring in the new year with contras and special dances, refreshments at the break, and the Capital City Grange signature ball drop. Everyone is welcome with newcomers’ lessons at 7:40 p.m. and dance from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Gender-neutral role terms and all dances taught. Bring a pair of clean, soft-soled shoes. Surgical mask, N95 or KN95 required. $12 adults, $5 kids/low-income, $20 dance supporters. Myra Flynn will be playing at Hugo’s Bar and Grill. The new restaurant on Main Street will come to life with one of Vermont’s most popular musicians. Tickets here. Barr Hill New Year’s Eve Party! A Toast to the Hive – Barr Hill’s VERY FIRST New Year’s Eve Party! Celebrate with friends, family and the Montpelier community. Enjoy a special cocktail menu, small plates, and music. Doors open at 4 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. – open late to party into the night and ring in the New Year with a sparkling toast at midnight! Caledoniaspirits.com All Brains Belong FREE virtual New Year’s Eve Celebration! 7:30 p.m. Free virtual New Year’s Eve celebration of community! The neurodivergent community is at increased risk of complications from COVID, including Long COVID, and we want to offer a COVID-safe alternative to large, crowded gatherings. www.allbrainsbelong.org Bent Nails Bistro – Julia Kate Davis with Tanya McGrath, stay for the Nailers Charlie O’s – New Year’s Eve karaoke contest with DJ Party Bear Positive Pie – New Year’s Eve Dance Party Waterbury Rebel Daze New Year’s Celebration with Cappadonna and Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan live at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center. Hosted by Ganja D of Rebel Grown, with special guests Pharoah Bacon / J Malone / Y.G.F.M. Dizzle / Big Nate All Star / PBS Skinz / Amar Divine / G.O.D. / DJ Stenny and DJ Taso Teklife. Tickets include food (served all night long) plus champagne toast! PRESALE: First 50 tickets sold get a FREE Rebel Grown gift bag! VIP tickets available. Tickets here.