New Gift, Art and Accessories Store Opens on State Street

AWE store owners Patty Joslyn, left, and Larry Babic behind their counter on opening day Dec. 17. Photo by Phil Dodd.

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

AWE, a store featuring a huge selection of socks for children and adults as well as hats, jewelry, furniture, pottery, greeting cards and more, opened Dec. 17 in the former location of Alla Vita at 27 State Street in Montpelier. A steady stream of customers and old friends of the owners – Patty Joslyn and Larry Babic – filed into the store in the early afternoon, many of them making purchases. Babic grew up in the Meadows neighborhood in Montpelier, and the couple raised their children while living in Plainfield and East Montpelier. Since then, they have lived in – and run – retail stories in northern California and Cape Cod. The couple then returned to Vermont and bought a house in Montpelier about a year ago.Babic said the store carries “good products made by workers paid a fair wage,” and seeks organic products when available. Joslyn refers to it as a “soft store,” a natural nickname given the focus on natural fibers and the large assortment of socks made from wool, cotton, bamboo, and Alpaca wool.The store also has some furniture created by Terrance Hutchinson and pottery made by his partner, Jane Edwards, and will be adding more, Josyln said. Babic is a woodturner who makes wooden bowls, which will be added to the inventory. Currently, some of his bowls are on display at the Capitol Region Visitors Center down the street, she said. The pair also plan to have rotating art exhibits. Joslyn said AWE will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. through Christmas Eve. In January, they may close the store on Sundays or Mondays, she said.