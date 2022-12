UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

All quiet now, in this moment between fall and winter. But wait! It is mating season for some late insects, and … for porcupines! If you live near a den tree or outcropping, you may hear their various calls at night, but otherwise, look for a pair of them high up in old hollow trees, their round forms dark against the surrounding browns and grays. If you see two, there may well be a baby porcupette in that tree come spring!