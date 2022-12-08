Home News and Features Lighting the Night: Statehouse Tree Lighting on Dec. 5. News and Features Lighting the Night: Statehouse Tree Lighting on Dec. 5. By John Lazenby - December 8, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Email The new tree and the illuminated State House. Photo by John Lazenby. All photos by John Lazenby. U32 High School chorus members with Gov. Phil Scott after the lighting of the State House Christmas tree on Monday, Dec. 5. Chorus director Chritiana Athena-Blackwell, center, holds a certificate marking the chorus’s performance at the event. Photo by John Lazenby. A pause for a portrait after the lighting of the tree. The 41-foot tree was donated by Anne Winchester and Richard Cowart’s Northlight Tree Farm in East Calais. Photo by John Lazenby. Gov. Phil Scott poses with some young Vermonters who were full of Christmas spirit after the lighting of the Statehouse Christmas tree Monday night. Photo by John Lazenby. Anne Winchester, left, and Richard Cowart, right, with Gov. Phil Scott at the tree-lighting ceremony. Winchester and Cowart, of Northlight Tree Farm in East Calais, donated this year’s State House Christmas tree. Photo by John Lazenby. Photo by John Lazenby. A young audience member listens as Gov. Phil Scott speaks before lighting the tree. Photo by John Lazenby. U32 chorus member Caitlin Stanley shakes hands with the governor after the tree lighting. Photo by John Lazenby. UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY