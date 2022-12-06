Heard on the Street, Dec. 7, 2022

Christ Church Hosts Overflow Shelter Starting Dec. 5 — Seeks Volunteers“It has been gratifying to have more than a dozen residents of Montpelier volunteer to help with the overnight overflow shelter at Christ Church during this cold weather season,” stated an announcement from Christ Church recently. However, additional slots need to be filled. Two people are needed for Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 7 to 9 a.m., while one additional person is needed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at the same time. Organizers ask that people pass on the request if they can’t volunteer themselves. Please email phkelman@gmail.com if you can volunteer.
Berlin Police Bring Necessities to Outdoor Homeless People“On duty and off duty, Berlin Police Officers deliver much needed items to those in need,” states a posting on the Berlin Police Department’s Facebook page. The post, signed by Sgt. Chad Bassette, described a recent encounter while out “delivering to those in need.” He met an older man who was living in the woods. The man told Bassette he recently came to Vermont to visit a family member who was in the hospital. The man also said that when he returned from visiting the family member in the hospital, someone had sliced open his tent and removed the sleeping bag and blankets. After chatting, the Berlin officers left. They then gathered the needed items and delivered them out in the woods where the man was camping. The man said he did not expect them to return, adding that where he is from officers are not as nice as the Berlin officers. “I paused for a second and told him that our word is one of the only things we have in life and if possible we do our best to keep our word. We also told him that kindness, respect, and patience goes both ways and he agreed,” Bassette wrote. They had also brought food and listened to some Christmas songs together.
Montpelier Vetting Potential Police Chief from WithinMontpelier officials are vetting a potential replacement for Police Chief Brian Peete, who is scheduled to end his tenure on the job Dec. 31. No name or further information has been released. The manager’s report further stated that a community group will be formed to assist in the hiring decision. See story on page 2.
Montpelier’s Winter Parking Rules in EffectMontpelier officials have announced the winter alternate-side parking rules are now in effect and have been since Nov. 15. The Department of Public Works will be installing more signs in the neighborhoods outside the downtown area. The rules require people to park on the side of the road with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days, and to park on the side with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days. Winter parking procedures remain in effect through April 1, 2023. For more information about alternate-side parking, check out the Public Works Department page on the city’s website here: montpelier-vt.org/1192/Alternate-SideWinter-Parking-Newly-Adop
