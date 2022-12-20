Heard on the Street, Dec. 21, 2022

Bove Brothers’ Apartment Plans In Limbo

Stowe Street Temporarily Named ‘Shepeluk Way’

Changes Afoot at Aldrich Public Library Include Warming Shelter

Montpelier PD Nearly Fully Staffed

Last March, brothers Rick and Mark Bove of Chittenden County — major landlords and developers in the state who were the subject of an unflattering cover story in Seven Days a year ago — told The Bridge that, while nothing was confirmed, they were within a month of purchasing the old Brown Derby lot on Northfield Street in Montpelier, where they had plans to build a 42-unit market rate apartment building. But a closing has not taken place and there has been no other news about the project. Did the opposition of some neighbors to the design and traffic flow of the project cause them to back off? Did high construction costs, rising interest rates, or an uncertain economic future cause them to reassess, or was there some other hitch? The Boves are not saying. Asked recently about the status of the project, Mark Bove would only comment: “We have nothing to report at this time.”If you have driven through downtown Waterbury lately, you may have noticed a new road sign “Shepeluk Way” where the “Stowe Street” sign used to be at the intersection of Main Street and Stowe Street. The sign was put up this summer to honor long-serving municipal manager William Shepeluk, whose tenure rode out the economic downturn of 2008, the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Shepeluk served for 34 years as municipal manager and resigned this winter. The sign does not create an address change; it will soon be removed and given to Shepeluk to commemorate his service.Barre’s Aldrich Public Library executive director Loren Polk presented her draft fiscal year 2024 budget, requesting an 8% increase. During a Dec. 6 council meeting, those present discussed the recently approved welcoming and warming shelter at the library. Additional topics included service contracts, maintenance expenses, and possibly sharing custodial services with the city. Bernadette Rose mentioned volunteers who bring books to people who can’t travel to the library, and she also mentioned the library’s afterschool and youth programs. Additionally, investment accounts and restricted endowments were discussed. The Barre City Council was scheduled to revisit all city department budget proposals at a Dec. 20 meeting.The Montpelier Police Department recently announced they are on track to be fully staffed by early next year. Right now the department is down to three vacancies with three candidates set to fill the vacancies pending attendance in the 115th basic police academy class in Feb. 2023. After 18 weeks of training they will officially join the department and begin their field training with veteran officers of the department.—compiled by Carla Occaso with a contribution by Phil Dodd