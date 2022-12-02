Grand Opening of Washington County’s Only Recovery Residence for Women to Take Place Dec. 6

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Downstreet Housing & Community Development is celebrating the opening of Foundation House, a residence for women in recovery from substance use disorder and their children. The grand opening celebration in Barre City will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6:00 p.m, starting at the Barre Elks Lodge at 10 Jefferson Street, followed by tours of the house at 31 Keith Avenue. The celebration will begin with brief remarks from Angie Harbin, executive director of Downstreet, and Kevin Ellis, board president of Downstreet, as well as special guests Jake Hemmerick, Barre City Mayor; Josh Hanford, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development; Gus Seelig, executive director of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board; David Riegel, executive director of the Vermont Foundation of Recovery; and former executive director of Downstreet, Eileen Peltier. Tours of Foundation House at 13 Keith Avenue will follow. The project involved the reconfiguration, historic restoration, and weatherization of the three-story building, which was originally constructed in the early 1900s. Foundation House includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes. A shared common space was also created to provide a family-like atmosphere in the home. The house will be operated by the Vermont Foundation of Recovery. Recovery Residences provide stable, supportive, sober living environments that promote recovery from SUD and other associated challenges. Foundation House is the only Recovery Residence for women in central Vermont.