Cabot Man Dies in East Montpelier Crash

A Cabot man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in East Montpelier last week, per a State Police press release. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Rogue, 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, Vermont State Police found that Hartman’s vehicle was northbound on Vermont Route 14 but crossed the double yellow lines, then the southbound lane, and then traveled off the road, where the car’s front end hit a tree. Hartman was not wearing a seatbelt, the release noted. Also responding to the scene were the East Montpelier Fire Department and Ambulance Squad, the Plainfield Fire Department and FAST Squad, Barre Town EMS, and the Vermont Agency of Transportation. The road remained shut down to one lane for four hours following the accident, the release said. State police are asking any witnesses to the crash to contact them at 802-229-9191.