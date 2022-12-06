Barre Holiday House Contest

‘Tis the season … to go all out decorating your house. The Barre Partnership is offering cash prizes for its fourth annual Barre Holiday House Decorating Contest. The contest kicked off on Sunday, Dec. 4, and ends Sunday, Dec. 25. Winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 26.

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

There are two categories of winners — the Martha Stewart and the Clark Griswold, according to a poster published on the Barre Partnership’s Facebook page. To enter the contest, send a picture of your decorated house to director@thebarrepartnership.com, and include your name, address, and phone number. And if you’re looking for a holiday cheer-filled drive around town, the Barre Partnership is putting together a map of all the entries. —Cassandra Hemenway