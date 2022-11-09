Watson, Casey, McCann Win Legislative Seats 

Suzette Bollard checks in with poll volunteers Michael Sherman and Nancy Reid on Election Day morning. Photo by John Lazenby

A voter marks his ballot Tuesday. Photo by John Lazenby

Montpelier’s city government was shaken up a bit in Tuesday’s general election as the mayor and a city councilor were elected to legislative roles, leaving their city roles in question. Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson was elected to the state Senate in the Washington 1 district, which represents Washington County plus Braintree, Orange, and Stowe. She joins incumbent Democrats Ann Cummings and Andrew Perchlik, who easily won reelection. Watson replaces Sen. Anthony Pollina, who retired in January. Montpelier City Councilor Conor Casey (D) will be joining his running mate Kate McCann in the State House as representatives for the Washington-4 district. They overwhelmingly defeated three other candidates, including another Montpelier City Councilor, Dona Bate (see results, below).Watson and Casey had indicated earlier in the campaign that they would likely not continue in their city positions when the Legislature convenes in January, possibly leaving open seats on the March Town Meeting Day ballot. Washington County House District election results are below:– Berlin, Northfield – Incumbent Republicansandwon reelection.Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren – The winners are DemocratsBarre City – Both Democrat candidates won:(with 1,637 votes at 28.81% and(1,314 votes, 23.13%). Republican candidate Tom Kelley got 1,091 votes (or 19.2%) and Republican Brian Judd earned 926 votes (16.3%).– Democrats(2,780 votes, 31.7%) and Monptelier City Councilor(2,714 votes, 30.96%) are the new State Representatives in the Montpelier District, beating out Montpelier City Councilor Dona Bate who earned 1,004 votes (or 11.45%), Republican Gene Leon (with 590 votes, or 6.73%) and Progressive Glennie Fitzgerald Sewell (512 votes, 5.84%). They replace former Reps. Warren Kitzmiller and Mary Hooper, who left the Legislature.– Middlesex, East Montpelier –, ran uncontested and won the seat with 80.2% of the vote (2,012 in all).– Calais, Marshfield, Plainfield –won with 1,548 votes, or 65%, against Republican Tina Golon who got 704 votes (29.77%).– Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury, Worcester – Democrats(2,488 votes) and incumbent(2,477 votes) both won the two seats for this district, with approximately 28% of the vote each.– Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington, and Buels Gore – Democratsandwere elected to serve in the Statehouse. Each earned 32% of the vote.won the seat as she squeaked by with a 1% margin over opponent Leah Murphy Jones, D. Battery got 28.4% of the vote and Jones earned 27.33%. The Republican candidates Bret Meyer and Ronald Cushing Jr each earned just over 12% of the total votes cast.ran unopposed and kept his seat with over 76% of the votes.– Democratran unopposed and won the seat for State’s Attorney for Washington County with 75% of the vote.(D/R) ran unopposed and won the vote for the Washington County Sheriff.(D/R) ran unopposed and won the vote for the Washington County High Bailiff.