Veteran Tom McGibney hands out flowers to Union Elementary School students for them to place on the war memorial at Montpelier High School. Photo by John Lazenby.

Sally Choquette and Carol Baker walk past saluting veterans to place a wreath on the war memorial at Montpelier High School. Photo by John Lazenby.

Photo by John Lazenby.

A Union elementary student waves as the Veterans Day parade makes its way up State Street. Photo by John Lazenby.

Montpelier High School students as the veterans and Union Elementary students passed them on the Bailey Avenue Bridge. Photo by John Lazenby.

American Legion logo on the back of the jacket worn by Montpelier American Legion Post 3 post commander Lloyd Franks. Photo by John Lazenby.

The Veteran’s Day parade in Montpelier this year made its way from the roundabout on Main Street to the memorial at the Montpelier High School on Friday November 11, and included students from the Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools district. All photos below are by John Lazenby.