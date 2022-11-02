Nature Watch, Nov. 2, 2022

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

North Branch Nature Center’s free PLACE program took us on a recent Saturday to the new part of Hubbard Park, with Erica Hample, UVM Field Naturalist…. and those bi-colored poplar leaves suddenly everywhere on the ground? Minute leaf-mining caterpillars create compounds to keep leaf sections green, so they can go on feeding after leaf-drop! New to me! For more free workshops about our area, go to NorthBranchNatureCenter.org/PLACE. Great programs are still coming up.