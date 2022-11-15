Nature Watch, Nov. 16, 2022

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Will this bird show up in our yards this year? One of our two far-north sparrows that comes south for the winter is declining fast. The first, the fox sparrow, was just here on their way further south after a two-year absence. So great to see them again, and hear their clear alto song. This one, the American Tree sparrow, actually nests in the tundra, not the trees, but spends the winter in the United States, except for the deepest South. We had a small flock here each winter for decades, until two years ago when we only saw one or two, the only bird to sing sweet tinkling notes on the grayest, coldest days. So listen, and look closely — an “LBB” with rusty cap, eye stripe, clear breast, and a spot on the chest. May they return!