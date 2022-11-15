Heard on the Street, Nov. 16, 2022

School Board Member Resigns

Former Rustic Restaurant Property Changes Hands

Plainfield Bridge Reopens

Annual Ski Skate Sale On, But Relocated

Longtime Waterbury Town Manager Retires

Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools District Board member Amanda Garces has resigned, effective immediately. Board Chair Jim Murphy announced this week that the board seeks an appointee to fill the position until Town Meeting Day in March. At that time an elected person will fill the remainder of Garces’ term, through March 2024, with the option to run for an open 3-year term. Send letters of interest by December 5 to jimmurphy@mpsvt.orgA Northfield Falls watering hole and eatery closed in October 2021 has been purchased by the Vershire Development Company, according to an announcement by Kenny Goslant, “self-proclaimed project supervisor.” The purchasers are his son and daughter-in-law, Mat and Stacey Goslant of Bow, New Hampshire. Former owners are Mark and Helen Ruel. Goslant said the adjacent Gould mansion (part of the property) has eight apartments with long-term tenants and that the development company is continually improving and updating the historic building. The Goslants hope to open a new restaurant in the Rustic space in 2023.The Main Street Bridge connecting Plainfield Village to Route 2 reopened ahead of schedule on Nov. 2. It had been closed since Oct. 10, causing people to get to the village by a lengthy back road detour. Black Bear Biodiesel, a Plainfield business, also announced the news on their Facebook page and offered a chance for people to enter a drawing for $50 to $100 gift certificates for Plainfield Village businesses to those who ‘share’ the post.The annual ski and skate sale will be held this year after a pandemic hiatus, but it will be held at Barre Auditorium instead of in Montpelier. People drop off used items before the sale, and then can buy someone else’s previously owned items later. This year drop offs should be brought to the ‘Aud’ between 3 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. People may pick up unsold items after the sale until 6 p.m.After 34 years as Waterbury’s Municipal Manager, William Shepeluk has retired. Shepeluk guided his town’s government through devastating flooding caused by Tropical Storm Irene, and through a village/town merger in 2017. Before Shepeluk took the reins in Waterbury, he served six years in Brighton/Island Pond. A recent celebration was held on Nov. 6, and Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser attended. Fraser said of Shepeluk in a Facebook post, “He’s a great professional who has been a leader in Vermont’s municipal government community.” —Compiled by Carla Occaso with a contribution from Linda Berger