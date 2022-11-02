Community and Business News in Brief, Nov. 2, 2022

Kolber Acquires Rootstock PublishingRootstock Publishing, a Vermont-based book publisher, has announced the transfer of ownership from founding co-publishers Stephen McArthur and Rickey Gard Diamond, to Samantha Kolber of Montpelier. The Montpelier company was sold to Kolber during National Women’s Small Business Month. Kolber is the company’s former marketing director and poetry editor, and has previously worked for Bear Pond Books of Montpelier, Goddard College in Plainfield, and Tupelo Press in North Adams, Massachusetts. She has extensive experience in book publicity, editing, sales and marketing, customer relations, and publishing. “I am thrilled to take the lead role at Rootstock Publishing to continue and build on our success of publishing fine books by talented authors,” said Kolber. “Vermont is a hub for both writers and small business owners, so it seems a natural fit for Rootstock to remain a local, Montpelier publisher. I am grateful for the support of Stephen and Rickey, my attorney at Hatch Law and Consulting, PLC, and the Center for Women and Enterprise, for helping me become a small business owner, especially during National Women’s Small Business Month,” she said. —press release
Lawson’s Finest Supports Twin Valley Senior Center
Adamant Resident Earns Award from WGUJill Koger of Adamant has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework. Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 257,000 graduates in all 50 states. —press release
