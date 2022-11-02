Community and Business News in Brief, Nov. 2, 2022

Kolber Acquires Rootstock Publishing

Lawson’s Finest Supports Twin Valley Senior Center

Adamant Resident Earns Award from WGU

Rootstock Publishing, a Vermont-based book publisher, has announced the transfer of ownership from founding co-publishers Stephen McArthur and Rickey Gard Diamond, to Samantha Kolber of Montpelier. The Montpelier company was sold to Kolber during National Women’s Small Business Month. Kolber is the company’s former marketing director and poetry editor, and has previously worked for Bear Pond Books of Montpelier, Goddard College in Plainfield, and Tupelo Press in North Adams, Massachusetts. She has extensive experience in book publicity, editing, sales and marketing, customer relations, and publishing. “I am thrilled to take the lead role at Rootstock Publishing to continue and build on our success of publishing fine books by talented authors,” said Kolber. “Vermont is a hub for both writers and small business owners, so it seems a natural fit for Rootstock to remain a local, Montpelier publisher. I am grateful for the support of Stephen and Rickey, my attorney at Hatch Law and Consulting, PLC, and the Center for Women and Enterprise, for helping me become a small business owner, especially during National Women’s Small Business Month,” she said. —press releaseWaitsfield brewery Lawson’s Finest Liquids has chosen the Twin Valley Senior Center as a recipient of its Social Impact Program, a financial assistance program given to nonprofit organizations that support and enhance the lives of Vermonters. Through Twin Valley’s Meals on Wheels program, approximately 900 meals per month are delivered to residents’ homes, and lunch is served three days a week at its facility at 4583 U.S. Route 2, East Montpelier. Other services at the center include exercise classes, art classes, health clinics, AARP tax assistance, along with being a gathering place for people to play cards, cribbage, bingo, and just enjoy socializing. The center always needs volunteers. Call 802-223-3322 or stop by and see Gene Troia, the executive director. —press releaseJill Koger of Adamant has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework. Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 257,000 graduates in all 50 states. —press release