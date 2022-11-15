Community and Business News in Brief, Nov. 16, 2022

City Names New Leaders for DPW

Erin Barry Joins Hyperbaric Vermont

Erin Barry. Courtesy photo.

The Montpelier Department of Public Works has a new leadership team. Interim director Kurt Motyka will become the department’s new director, and operations manager/engineer Zach Blodgett will become the new deputy director of Public Works, according to a press release from city manager Bill Fraser. “We look forward to the continuation of their teamwork and collaboration in leading DPW into the future,” Fraser said. “I thank both of them for their willingness to assume more responsibility.” Motyka has been serving as interim director since Donna Barlow Casey announced her retirement in mid-September. Motyka joined DPW in 2007 and has spearheaded many projects that have improved Montpelier’s infrastructure in a cost-effective manner, Fraser said. Motyka was instrumental in managing Montpelier’s Water Resource Recovery Facility Organics-to-Energy project and secured nearly $5 million in grant funding for the project. Revenue from additional waste streams combined with energy efficiencies from the project resulted in a minimal financial impact on ratepayers.Blodgett joined the Public Works Department in 2012, serving as operation manager since 2019. Blodgett has been the driving force behind several innovative pavement systems, including developing the City’s Pavement Management Plan. Blodgett has put a focus on pavement preservation techniques and incorporated the Cold In-place asphalt Recycling (CIR) process this year. The CIR process was used to repave Upper Main Street earlier this summer, expediting the work as well as creating a more resilient final project. —press release

Erin Barry has joined the growing nonprofit Hyperbaric Vermont as a Patient Care Associate in its Montpelier office. Barry describes herself as a community radical who believes in each body’s power to heal and recover. Active in the Capital City Grange, Twinfield School Board, Jaquith Public Library, and with her personal business, Tis Twixt, Erin brings a passion for community well-being and deep experience supporting people in need to pause and be cared for.

Kellogg-Hubbard To Hold Fill-a-Bag Sale

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY