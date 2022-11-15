Community and Business News in Brief, Nov. 16, 2022

City Names New Leaders for DPWThe Montpelier Department of Public Works has a new leadership team. Interim director Kurt Motyka will become the department’s new director, and operations manager/engineer Zach Blodgett will become the new deputy director of Public Works, according to a press release from city manager Bill Fraser. “We look forward to the continuation of their teamwork and collaboration in leading DPW into the future,” Fraser said. “I thank both of them for their willingness to assume more responsibility.” Motyka has been serving as interim director since Donna Barlow Casey announced her retirement in mid-September. Motyka joined DPW in 2007 and has spearheaded many projects that have improved Montpelier’s infrastructure in a cost-effective manner, Fraser said. Motyka was instrumental in managing Montpelier’s Water Resource Recovery Facility Organics-to-Energy project and secured nearly $5 million in grant funding for the project. Revenue from additional waste streams combined with energy efficiencies from the project resulted in a minimal financial impact on ratepayers.
Erin Barry Joins Hyperbaric Vermont
Erin Barry has joined the growing nonprofit Hyperbaric Vermont as a Patient Care Associate in its Montpelier office. Barry describes herself as a community radical who believes in each body’s power to heal and recover. Active in the Capital City Grange, Twinfield School Board, Jaquith Public Library, and with her personal business, Tis Twixt, Erin brings a passion for community well-being and deep experience supporting people in need to pause and be cared for.As a doula, Erin views her role at Hyperbaric Vermont as a guide for entering the chambers, a technician to keep patients comfortable, and as a compassionate person supporting another in need. She welcomes patients as they are when they arrive and will be fully present to help them on their healing journey. More information can be found at hyperbaricvermont.org. —press release
Kellogg-Hubbard To Hold Fill-a-Bag SaleLooking for a gift for your favorite book lover this holiday season? Visit the book sale in the basement of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Montpelier’s best-kept secret. The library’s book sale is open year-round during all open library hours. There are thousands of books to choose from plus DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks. Each item is priced $1 -$3 and all proceeds benefit the library. Not sure which item to choose? Get a gift card so your book lover can come browse the shelves at their convenience. Check the KHL website regularly to know when special sales are happening. In December there will be a “Fill a Bag for $10” sale. Bring your own bag to fill on Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. —press release
