Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend

Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and families through three statewide community action agencies, and in 16 years, more than $610,000 has gone to neighbors in need. On Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28, there will be on-site Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) inspections for tire donations at four sites throughout Vermont. Reusable tires can be donated for free and will be sold at affordable prices during the tire sales on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tires that can’t be sold will be recycled for a small fee. “We are entering yet another challenging winter season with soaring heating, housing, and food costs, and myriad transportation challenges at the forefront for many Vermonters,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action. “The positive impact of this event cannot be overstated. We are thrilled to have a new location in central Vermont to offer support to our neighbors.”From filling up a heating fuel tank to assistance with disconnected utilities to replacing your furnace, Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action, and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) help to ensure folks remain safe and warm. Each winter, many Vermonters face dangerously low home temperatures because they cannot make ends meet to pay fuel or utility bills. “It’s not even November and we already have a waitlist for crisis fuel and utilities support. Our clients are very appreciative of the time we spend working with them and many share that this emergency assistance is their only means of staying warm.” – CVOEO Staff Member Locations for DMV Inspections on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28: Barre: Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, from 2 to 6 p.m. Stowe: Mayo Farm Events Fields, 120 Weeks Hill Road, from 1 to 5 p.m. Williston: All Cycle & Casella, 28 Avenue B, from 2 to 6 p.m. Mendon: Casella Construction, 25 Industrial Lane, from 2 to 6 p.m. The tire sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in two locations: Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon. To learn more about the event visit wheelsforwarmth.org or find the event on Facebook: facebook.com/wheelsforwarmth and Instagram: @WheelsForWarmth.