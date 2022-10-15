UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Three Penny Taproom to Host Suicide Awareness Fundraiser
Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier will host an all-day fundraiser for the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Three Penny will donate 5% of all sales to support the first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk hosted by the foundation’s Vermont chapter at 10 a.m., Oct. 29, on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. This walk supports the suicide prevention foundation’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025. “We are so excited to partner with Three Penny to host this fundraiser. By dining at Three Penny on October 18, community members will be supporting suicide prevention advocacy, education, and research in Vermont and across the country,” said Eva Zaret, AFSP Vermont board member. “Three Penny is an incredible supporter of local causes, and we’re honored that they’re working alongside us to prevent suicide in Vermont.” The Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness overnight, community, and campus walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. This will be central Vermont’s first annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, joining walks in Rutland, Burlington, Newport, and Brattleboro. The Central Vermont Walk is sponsored by Central Vermont Medical Center, Recovery Vermont, Washington County Mental Health Services, and the Department of Mental Health.To register for the Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk, visit AFSP.org/CentralVT. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text VT to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Trained counselors are available 24/7. If you are concerned about your or a loved one’s safety or need emergency medical services, call 911.