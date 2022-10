The Bridge and ORCA Media Offer Eleven Candidate Forums

Wed. Oct. 5, 2022

State Representative, Washington-3 (Barre City): 6:00 p.m.

State Representative, Washington-4 (Montpelier): 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 10, 2022

State Representative, Lamoille-Washington (Morristown, Woodbury, Elmore, Worcester): 6:00 p.m.

State Senator, Washington-1 (Washington County, Braintree, Orange, and Stowe): 7:30 p.m.

Tues. Oct. 11, 2022

State Representative, Washington-Chittenden (Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington, Buels Gore): 6:00 p.m.

Secretary of State: 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 12, 2022

State Representative, Washington-6 (Calais, Marshfield, Plainfield): 6:00 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 13, 2022

State Representative, Orange-Washington-Addison: 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 14, 2022

Vermont Lt. Governor: 6:00 p.m.

Vermont Governor: 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Oct 17, 2022

State Representative, Washington-Orange District (Barre Town, Websterville, Graniteville, part of Williamstown): 6:00 p.m.

The midterm election is coming Nov. 8, and to help you get to know your local and statewide candidates, The Bridge and ORCA Media have teamed up to present a series of live candidate forums over the next two weeks. The first forum is Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., featuring Barre City candidates for state representative, Washington-3 district, followed by a 7:30 p.m. forum for the Washington-4 district, Montpelier’s State Representative race. We hope you’ll tune in. With a focus on Washington County’s state Senate and House districts (plus the Vermont Governor, Lt. Governor, and Secretary of State races), we plan to bring you 10 forums in which candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions from The Bridge, the community, and our moderators. The forums will all be live-streamed on ORCA Media’s Youtube Channel and broadcast locally on Comcast throughout Central Vermont on ORCA Media channel 1085.View candidate forums live at orcamedia.net/series/2022-general-election-forums-live-presented-orca-media-and-bridge , or YouTube: youtube.com/orcamedia , where they can be viewed later as well.Peter Anthony, D; Brian Judd, R; Thomas Kelly, R; Jonathan Williams, DJohn Hollar, former Mayor of Montpelier from 2012 to 2018, and chair of the Montpelier school board from 2002 to 2010. He practiced law in Montpelier from 1990 to 2020, and was a partner with partner with Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, Vermont’s largest law firm.Dona Bate, I; Conor Casey, D; Kate McCann, D, Glennie Fitzgerald Sewell, P; Gene Leon, RCassandra Hemenway, Managing Editor of The BridgeSaudia Lamont, D; Avram Patt, DCo-hosts of All Things LGBTQ on ORCA Media: Anne Charles, Ph.D., professor of English at several colleges and universities for 30 years. Linda Quinlan, author of the poetry collection “Chelsea Creek,” winner of the “Wicked Woman’s Award,” and former Poet of the Year in Wisconsin. Keith Goslant, advocate and activist for the LGBTQ+ communities since 1985. He worked for 47 years at the Vermont State Hospital and Vermont Department of Mental Health.Paul Matthew Bean, R; Ann Cummings, D; Dexter LeFavour, Rep/Lib; Andrew Perchlik, Dem/Prog; Anne Watson, D.Tom McKone, a former teacher, principal and library administrator, writes feature articles and commentaries for several publications.William McGorry, I; Thomas Stevens, D; Kathi Tarrant, R; Theresa A. Wood, DLinda Radtke, member of The Bridge board of directors and an English teacher at Harwood Union High School for 31 years. Linda hosts a classical music program at Vermont Public.Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D; H. Brooke Paige, RCassandra Hemenway, Managing Editor of The Bridge.Tina Golon, R; Marc B. Mihaly, DKeith Goslant, advocate and activist for the LGBTQ+ communities since 1985. He worked for 47 years at the Vermont State Hospital and Vermont Department of Mental Health. He is a co-host of All Things LGBTQ, on ORCA Media.Jay Hooper, D; Wayne Townsend, RLauren Milideo, Ph.D, science and community news writer, and Bridge contributor, with a Ph.D in geosciences.Joe Benning, R; David Zuckerman, P/DNat Frothingham, one of the founding members of The Bridge and The Bridge’s publisher and editor until 2018.Peter Duval, I; Kevin Hoyt, I; Bernard Peters, I; Brenda Siegel, ITom McKone, a former teacher, principal, and library administrator, writes feature articles and commentaries for several publications.Melissa Battah, D; Gina M. Galfetti, R; Francis “Topper” McFaun, R/DTBD