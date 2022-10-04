The Bridge and ORCA Media Offer Eleven Candidate Forums

Wed. Oct. 5, 2022
State Representative, Washington-3 (Barre City): 6:00 p.m.Participating Candidates: Peter Anthony, D; Brian Judd, R; Thomas Kelly, R; Jonathan Williams, D Moderator: John Hollar, former Mayor of Montpelier from 2012 to 2018, and chair of the Montpelier school board from 2002 to 2010. He practiced law in Montpelier from 1990 to 2020, and was a partner with partner with Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, Vermont’s largest law firm.
State Representative, Washington-4 (Montpelier): 7:30 p.m.Participating Candidates: Dona Bate, I; Conor Casey, D; Kate McCann, D, Glennie Fitzgerald Sewell, P; Gene Leon, R Moderator: Cassandra Hemenway, Managing Editor of The Bridge
Mon. Oct. 10, 2022
State Representative, Lamoille-Washington (Morristown, Woodbury, Elmore, Worcester): 6:00 p.m.Participating Candidates: Saudia Lamont, D; Avram Patt, D Moderators: Co-hosts of All Things LGBTQ on ORCA Media: Anne Charles, Ph.D., professor of English at several colleges and universities for 30 years. Linda Quinlan, author of the poetry collection “Chelsea Creek,” winner of the “Wicked Woman’s Award,” and former Poet of the Year in Wisconsin. Keith Goslant, advocate and activist for the LGBTQ+ communities since 1985. He worked for 47 years at the Vermont State Hospital and Vermont Department of Mental Health.
State Senator, Washington-1 (Washington County, Braintree, Orange, and Stowe): 7:30 p.m.Participating Candidates: Paul Matthew Bean, R; Ann Cummings, D; Dexter LeFavour, Rep/Lib; Andrew Perchlik, Dem/Prog; Anne Watson, D. Moderator: Tom McKone, a former teacher, principal and library administrator, writes feature articles and commentaries for several publications.
Tues. Oct. 11, 2022
State Representative, Washington-Chittenden (Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington, Buels Gore): 6:00 p.m.Participating Candidates: William McGorry, I; Thomas Stevens, D; Kathi Tarrant, R; Theresa A. Wood, D Moderator: Linda Radtke, member of The Bridge board of directors and an English teacher at Harwood Union High School for 31 years. Linda hosts a classical music program at Vermont Public.
Secretary of State: 7:30 p.m.Participating Candidates: Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D; H. Brooke Paige, R Moderator: Cassandra Hemenway, Managing Editor of The Bridge.
Wed. Oct. 12, 2022
State Representative, Washington-6 (Calais, Marshfield, Plainfield): 6:00 p.m.Participating Candidates: Tina Golon, R; Marc B. Mihaly, D Moderator: Keith Goslant, advocate and activist for the LGBTQ+ communities since 1985. He worked for 47 years at the Vermont State Hospital and Vermont Department of Mental Health. He is a co-host of All Things LGBTQ, on ORCA Media.
Thurs. Oct. 13, 2022
State Representative, Orange-Washington-Addison: 6:00 p.m.Participating Candidates: Jay Hooper, D; Wayne Townsend, R Moderator: Lauren Milideo, Ph.D, science and community news writer, and Bridge contributor, with a Ph.D in geosciences.
Fri. Oct. 14, 2022
Vermont Lt. Governor: 6:00 p.m.Participating Candidates: Joe Benning, R; David Zuckerman, P/D Moderator: Nat Frothingham, one of the founding members of The Bridge and The Bridge’s publisher and editor until 2018.
Vermont Governor: 7:30 p.m.Participating Candidates: Peter Duval, I; Kevin Hoyt, I; Bernard Peters, I; Brenda Siegel, I Moderator: Tom McKone, a former teacher, principal, and library administrator, writes feature articles and commentaries for several publications.
Mon. Oct 17, 2022
State Representative, Washington-Orange District (Barre Town, Websterville, Graniteville, part of Williamstown): 6:00 p.m.Candidates: Melissa Battah, D; Gina M. Galfetti, R; Francis “Topper” McFaun, R/D Moderator: TBD
