Spooky Tales: A New Vermont Tradition in Waterbury?
An evening of Vermont’s scariest original stories on Oct. 15 will begin what Jenna Danyew from Bridgeside Books hopes will become an annual event. “We’d like to evoke the feeling of being around the fire, sharing spooky — but still cozy — tales for the season. I was inspired by my childhood memories of the annual Winter Tales by Vermont Stage,” Danyew said. Bridgeside Books put out an open call for original stories last spring, and Danyew has worked with the eight writers to create a theatrical event that will delight and frighten all ages. Acclaimed actor Mark Nash, who conceived Vermont Stage’s popular Winter Tales events (and also Danyew’s uncle) is coming out of retirement to read these tales, along with Kathryn Blume. Featured authors are Kathleen McKinley, Lucy Cummin, Madeline Shale, Jenna Danyew, Mary Chaffee, Kathleen Forbest Riley, Peter Cobb, and Janet Wyle. Some stories will be available at Bridgeside Books that evening.Stories range from a bike-riding gang of youths discovering monsters in Waterbury, to a zombie encounter inspired by real stories of a local gravedigger, to literary explorations of grief turning a woman into a werewolf. The doors of Bridgeside Books open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, with stories beginning at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $12, available at the bookstore at 29 Stowe Street in Waterbury, or at BridgesideBooks.com. Danyew warns, “Don’t be late — the ghost certainly won’t be!”