Heard on the Street, Oct. 19, 2022

Montpelier Det. Sgt. Cochran to Head Norwich PDMontpelier Police Department Detective Sergeant Wade Cochran has been hired by the town of Norwich to serve as police chief. Norwich Town Manager Rod Francis made the announcement Oct. 12, according to the Valley News. Cochran will start Oct. 25. The previous Norwich police chief, Simon Keeling, resigned June 6 after six months on the job without explanation, according to mynbc5.com.
Goddard College Cafe Now Serving LunchIt started out as a breakfast-only place last spring, but as of Oct. 12, the Goddard Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast items include traditional eggs, bacon, and hashbrowns as well as items such as eggs Benedict and spicy egg burritos. Lunch items include pulled pork, cesar salad, fish and chips, and falafel. They are open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
Bridge to Plainfield Village ClosedIf you want to visit Plainfield village, you are going to have to go the long way. The only feasible way to get there from U.S. Route 2 is to turn onto Country Club Road, then make a loop turning left and then left to Lower Road. The bridge will be closed for about 28 days from Oct. 10, according to plainfieldvt.us. For many people, the extra drive is worth it to get to Positive Pie Pizzeria and Restaurant, the Plainfield Food Co-op, the Country Bookshop, and Vermont Yarn Shop at Plainview Farm. The estimated cost for construction is $293,261.94, according to VTrans.
Town Fair Tire Replaces Former Steak House on Barre-Montpelier RoadIt’s up. The Town Fair Tire building has been erected in the empty lot formerly home to the Steak House Restaurant at 318 Barre-Montpelier Road. The land was approved for a roughly 7,000-square-foot tire sales and service building, according to Feb. 16, 2021 minutes from the Berlin Development Review Board. The new applicant, represented by Connecticut-based John Wypychoski of Town Fair Tire Center, Inc., announced plans to do general automobile service, including rebalancing and changing tires, oil changes, and brake work, records state. Town Fair Tire has a number of other outlets in seven other states, including Vermont, according to its website, townfairtire.com.
