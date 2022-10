Barre, Abubakkar Nawaz, Rebeka Vilbrin, and Taylor Winter

Berlin, Shania Campbell

East Calais, Sebastian Morland

East Barre, Tina Cormier

Middlesex, Jessie Crossett

Montpelier, Lindsey Carter

Plainfield, Ruby Klarich

Waterbury, Zoe Lemon and Brittney Martin

Waterbury Center, Jessica Earlandt and Eric Livingstone

Websterville, Kyle Fassett

Worcester, Melinda Audet, Shawna Christian, and John Meninger

The following students at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) were named to the summer 2022 Student Honors List. This list recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.Taylor Dorsey and Marisa Mullins, both of Montpelier, were named to the Summer 2022 CCV Dean’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.