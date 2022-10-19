Bridge/ORCA Forums Help Voters Get to Know the Candidates

- Proposal 2, which repeals language from the state constitution stating that persons could be held as servants, slaves, or apprentices with the person’s consent or “for the payments of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like” and adds “slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
- Proposal 5 (now Article 22) which adds language protecting the right to personal reproductive autonomy and prohibiting government infringement unless justified by a compelling state interest.
State Senator, Washington-Orange (Washington County, Braintree, Orange, and Stowe)Participating Candidates: Paul Matthew Bean, R; Ann Cummings, D; Dexter LeFavour, Rep/Lib; Andrew Perchlik, Dem/Prog; Anne Watson, D. Moderator: Tom McKone. View at orcamedia.net/show/state-senator-washington-1-washington-county-braintree-orange-and-stowe-live-730pm
State Representative, Washington-3 (Barre City)Participating Candidates: Peter Anthony, D; Thomas Kelly, R; Jonathan Williams, D. Moderator: John Hollar. View at orcamedia.net/show/state-representative-washington-3-barre-city-live-600pm
State Representative, Washington-4 (Montpelier)Participating Candidates: Dona Bate, I; Conor Casey, D; Kate McCann, D, Glennie Fitzgerald Sewell, P; Gene Leon, R. Moderator: Cassandra Hemenway. View at orcamedia.net/show/state-representative-washington-4%C2%A0montpelier-live-730pm
State Representative, Washington-6 (Calais, Marshfield, Plainfield)Participating Candidates: Tina Golon, R; Marc B. Mihaly, D. Moderator: Keith Goslant. View at orcamedia.net/show/state-representative-washington-6-calais-marshfield-plainfield-live-600pm
State Representative, Lamoille-Washington (Morristown, Woodbury, Elmore, Worcester)Participating Candidates: Saudia Lamont, D; Avram Patt, D. Moderators: Co-hosts of All Things LGBTQ on ORCA Media: Anne Charles, Linda Quinlan, Keith Goslant. View at orcamedia.net/show/state-representative-lamoille-washington%C2%A0morristown-woodbury-elmore-worcester-live-600pm
State Representative, Washington-Chittenden (Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington, Buels Gore)Participating Candidates: William McGorry, I; Thomas Stevens, D; Kathi Tarrant, R; Theresa A. Wood, D; Moderator: Linda Radtke. View at orcamedia.net/show/state-representative-washington-chittenden%C2%A0waterbury-bolton-huntington-buels-gore-live-600pm
State Representative, Washington-Orange District (Barre Town, Websterville, Graniteville, part of Williamstown)Candidates: Melissa Battah, D; Gina M. Galfetti, R; Francis “Topper” McFaun, R/D. Moderator: Linda Radtke. View at orcamedia.net/show/state-representative-washington-orange-live-600pm
State Representative, Orange-Washington-AddisonParticipating Candidates: Jay Hooper, D (no show); Wayne Townsend, R. Moderator: Lauren Milideo, Ph.D. View at orcamedia.net/show/state-representative-orange-washington-addison-live-730pm
Secretary of StateParticipating Candidates: Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D; H. Brooke Paige, R. Moderator: Cassandra Hemenway. View at orcamedia.net/show/secretary-state-live-730pm
Vermont Lt. GovernorParticipating Candidates: Joe Benning, R; David Zuckerman, P/D. Moderator: Nat Frothingham. View at orcamedia.net/show/lt-governor-live-600pm Nine people from the community moderated the forums, some (such as Tom McKone, contributor to The Bridge and former executive director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library) have done this before and shared expertise with the many of us for whom forum-moderating was a first. All the moderators have deep ties to the community, and provided a true service by filling the role of moderator. The Bridge thanks McKone, plus the three hosts of All Things LBGTQ+ on ORCA Media — Anne Charles, Keith Goslant, and Linda Quinlen — Bridge contributor Lauren Milideo, PhD; Bridge Board member, Vermont Public radio host, and former English teacher, Linda Radtke; and The Bridge’s publisher emeritus, Nat Frothingham for stepping up to moderate these forums. Special thanks also go out to ORCA Media and its staff for their role in producing the forum videos and co-planning these events. Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. All Vermont registered voters should have received a ballot in the mail by now. Voting information can be found at the Vermont Secretary of State’s website as well at sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters.
