The Bridge and ORCA Present Candidate Forums

(Barre City) Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 6:00 p.m. John Hollar State Representative, Washington-4 (Montpelier) Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 7:30 p.m. Cassandra Hemenway State Representative, Lamoille-Washington (Moretown, Woodbury, Elmore, Worcester) Mon. Oct 10, 2022 6:00 p.m. Keith Goslant State Senator, Washington-1

(Washington County, Braintree and Stowe) Mon. Oct 10, 2022 7:30 p.m. Tom McKone State Representative, Washington-Chittenden (Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington, Buels Gore) Tues. Oct. 11, 2022 6:00 p.m. Linda Radtke Secretary of State Tues. Oct. 11, 2022 7:30 p.m. Cassandra Hemenway State Representative, Washington-6

(Calais, Marshfield, Plainfield) Wed. Oct. 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. Keith Goslant U.S. Senate Wed. Oct. 12, 2022 7:30 p.m. Keith Goslant Vt. Rep., Orange-Washington-Addison Thurs. Oct. 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. Lauren Milideo U.S. Congress Thurs. Oct. 13, 2022 7:30 p.m. Tom McKone Lt. Governor Fri. Oct. 14, 2022 6:00 p.m. Nat Frothingham Vermont Governor Fri. Oct. 14, 2022 7:30 p.m. Tom McKone

With a mid-term general election just over a month away, The Bridge and ORCA Media have partnered to bring central Vermont a series of live candidate forums to help voters get to know their candidates better. The forums will all be live-streamed on ORCA Media’s Youtube Channel and broadcast locally on Comcast throughout Central Vermont on ORCA Media channel 1085. The format for the candidate forums will be as follows: a roundtable discussion style with the moderator with two minutes for questions, one minute for responses to fellow candidates, and staff-vetted questions from the LIVE viewing audience. We hope you’ll join us either at one of the times scheduled below, or watch the video later. View candidate forums live on YouTube: youtube.com/orcamedia.