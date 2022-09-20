Home News and Features The Bridge and ORCA Present Candidate Forums

The Bridge and ORCA Present Candidate Forums

Bridge Staff
Voters cast their ballots at the 2022 Town Meeting in Montpelier. Photo by Cassandra Hemenway
With a mid-term general election just over a month away, The Bridge and ORCA Media have partnered to bring central Vermont a series of live candidate forums to help voters get to know their candidates better. The forums will all be live-streamed on ORCA Media’s Youtube Channel and broadcast locally on Comcast throughout Central Vermont on ORCA Media channel 1085. 

The format for the candidate forums will be as follows: a roundtable discussion style with the moderator with two minutes for questions, one minute for responses to fellow candidates, and staff-vetted questions from the LIVE viewing audience.  We hope you’ll join us either at one of the times scheduled below, or watch the video later.

View candidate forums live on YouTube: youtube.com/orcamedia.

RaceDateTimeModerator
State Representative, Washington-3
(Barre City)		Wed. Oct. 5, 20226:00 p.m.John Hollar
State Representative, Washington-4 (Montpelier)Wed. Oct. 5, 20227:30 p.m.Cassandra Hemenway
State Representative, Lamoille-Washington (Moretown, Woodbury, Elmore, Worcester)Mon. Oct 10, 20226:00 p.m.Keith Goslant
State Senator, Washington-1
(Washington County, Braintree and Stowe)		Mon. Oct 10, 20227:30 p.m.Tom McKone
State Representative, Washington-Chittenden (Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington, Buels Gore)Tues. Oct. 11, 20226:00 p.m.Linda Radtke
Secretary of StateTues. Oct. 11, 20227:30 p.m.Cassandra Hemenway
State Representative, Washington-6
(Calais, Marshfield, Plainfield)		Wed. Oct. 12, 20226:00 p.m.Keith Goslant
U.S. SenateWed. Oct. 12, 20227:30 p.m.Keith Goslant
Vt. Rep., Orange-Washington-AddisonThurs. Oct. 13, 20226:00  p.m.Lauren Milideo
U.S. CongressThurs. Oct. 13, 20227:30  p.m.Tom McKone
Lt. GovernorFri. Oct. 14, 20226:00 p.m.Nat Frothingham
Vermont GovernorFri. Oct. 14, 20227:30 p.m.Tom McKone
