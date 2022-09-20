The Bridge and ORCA Present Candidate Forums

|Race
|Date
|Time
|Moderator
|State Representative, Washington-3
(Barre City)
|Wed. Oct. 5, 2022
|6:00 p.m.
|John Hollar
|State Representative, Washington-4 (Montpelier)
|Wed. Oct. 5, 2022
|7:30 p.m.
|Cassandra Hemenway
|State Representative, Lamoille-Washington (Moretown, Woodbury, Elmore, Worcester)
|Mon. Oct 10, 2022
|6:00 p.m.
|Keith Goslant
|State Senator, Washington-1
(Washington County, Braintree and Stowe)
|Mon. Oct 10, 2022
|7:30 p.m.
|Tom McKone
|State Representative, Washington-Chittenden (Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington, Buels Gore)
|Tues. Oct. 11, 2022
|6:00 p.m.
|Linda Radtke
|Secretary of State
|Tues. Oct. 11, 2022
|7:30 p.m.
|Cassandra Hemenway
|State Representative, Washington-6
(Calais, Marshfield, Plainfield)
|Wed. Oct. 12, 2022
|6:00 p.m.
|Keith Goslant
|U.S. Senate
|Wed. Oct. 12, 2022
|7:30 p.m.
|Keith Goslant
|Vt. Rep., Orange-Washington-Addison
|Thurs. Oct. 13, 2022
|6:00 p.m.
|Lauren Milideo
|U.S. Congress
|Thurs. Oct. 13, 2022
|7:30 p.m.
|Tom McKone
|Lt. Governor
|Fri. Oct. 14, 2022
|6:00 p.m.
|Nat Frothingham
|Vermont Governor
|Fri. Oct. 14, 2022
|7:30 p.m.
|Tom McKone
