Pet of the Week: Cleopatra

Cleopatra has a big name to go with her big tortie personality. Miss Independent is happy to live with no other pets or with other pets that will not be in her space. She is familiar previously living in a household with adults only that was on the quieter side. Looking for a manager to make sure the things are kept running and things are getting done? Cleo is your sidekick kitty!1589 Vermont Route 14SEast Montpelier802-476-3811