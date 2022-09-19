Leon Running for Montpelier State Rep as Republican

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Gene Leon is an independent candidate running a grassroots campaign on the Republican ballot for Montpelier (Washington-4) State Representative, according to a news release. Leon says his goal is to bring a new voice and balanced government to the region, the release said. “The representation of this district has been overwhelmingly one-sided for far too long and has not reflected the real issues and concerns of the majority of our residents, Leon wrote in the release. Leon said he has no personal political agendas or corporate interests; he hopes district residents can vote for his dedication, knowledge, and honest leadership. As a representative, it is essential to be accessible and well-informed, he said, saying he will listen to and advocate for the best interests of his constituents. Leon describes himself as a local business owner, an active multimedia artist, and an independent contractor. He has managed several properties for multiple years in both Lamoille and Washington counties, including owning and operating a community recreational park. The variety of his business and volunteer experience gives him a deep understanding of the range of citizens’ concerns and demonstrates his long-standing care for Vermont’s environment and its conservation, according to the release.Gene attended college in Florida and has lived in Vermont for more than 20 years. He is a father of two school-age daughters. Involved with scouting for two decades, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was active with a Cuban-American foundation, which advocated for social and economic justice; as a son of exiled immigrants who escaped the tyranny of communism, he understands all too well the importance of ending racism and division in our country. He will compete for one of two open seats representing Washington-4. Also appearing on the November general election ballot are Democrats Conor Casey and Kate McCann, Progressive Glennie Sewell, and independent Dona Bate.