Find a Farmstand or Pick-Your-Own Orchard

1000 Stone FarmProduce, Vermont grocery. 1102 Stone Road, Brookfield. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. (703) 901-2922.
Ananda GardensProduce, flowers. 2416 Horn of the Moon Road, Montpelier. Open Thursday to 7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 802-224-6646.
Dog River FarmstandProduce, Vermont grocery. 5665 Vermont Route 12, Berlin. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. (802) 249-0383.
Ellie’s Farm Market
Fairmont Farm and MarketDairy, beef, pork, lamb, poultry. 141 Lyle Haven Road, East Montpelier. Open Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. (802) 223-3868.
Flywheel FarmProduce. 588 Vermont Route 14, Woodbury. Open Thursday through Friday, Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. (802) 454-1022.
Good Heart Farm StoreProduce. 34 Worcester Village Road, Worcester. Tuesday through Friday, 11a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. (802) 261-1033, info@goodheartfarmstore.com.
Hartshorn’s Organic Farm Stand and Maple Sugar HouseProduce, Vermont products, maple. 54 Quarry Road, Waitsfield. (802) 279-8054.
Khelcom FarmProduce. 180 Highland Avenue, Berlin. Open 9 a.m. to sunset every day. (802) 222-7853.
Knoll FarmProduce, Vermont products. 700 Bragg Hill Road, Waitsfield. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6.p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday. (802) 496-5685.
LePage FarmProduce. 127 LePage Road, Barre Town. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (802) 793-1808.
McKnight FarmMilk, beef, pork and eggs. 440 Snow Hill Road, East Montpelier. Open all the time. (802) 272-3478; morning best time to call.
Old Soul FarmProduce, dairy, beef, poultry, maple. 85 Bridge Street, Barre. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (802) 522-4905.
Roger’s FarmsteadDairy, grains, beef. 934 Rowell Hill Road in Berlin, just off Vermont Route 12 between Montpelier and Northfield. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. (802) 371-5098.
Roots Farm MarketFull Vermont grocery. 903 U.S. Route 2, Middlesex. Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (802) 613-3586.
Templeton FarmMaple and beef. 3410 Center Road, East Montpelier. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. (802) 223-0169.
Von Trapp Farm StoreProduce, cheese, Vermont products. 251 Common Road, Waitsfield. Open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday. (802) 496-6100.
Wicked Bines FarmPork, beef, poultry, eggs. 407 Marvin Road, Berlin. Open Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (802) 223-7931. Did we miss a farmstand? Send us the info to editor@montpelierbridge.com and we’ll get it into our online list.
Pick-Your-Own Apple Orchards in Central Vermont
Burtt’s Apple Orchard283 Cabot Plains Road, Cabot. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (802) 917-2614.
Hungry Mountain Orchard88 Thurston Lane, Waterbury Center. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. (802) 244-6680.
Liberty Orchards2409 West Street, Brookfield. Open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 1 pm to 5 pm. (540) 405-2796.
Pecks Orchard750 Sibley Road, East Montpelier. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (802) 249-1223.
Vermont Tech OrchardS Randolph Road, Randolph Center. Opening Day: Saturday, Sept. 17. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (802) 728-1276.
