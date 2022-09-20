Find a Farmstand or Pick-Your-Own Orchard

1000 Stone Farm

One of my favorite things to do in the fall is something my daughter and I call “Vermonting.” We pick a day, throw a cooler in the car, grab a fancy coffee from a local shop, and hit the road. We’ll find a destination that holds some interest like Farmway in Bradford or Burtt’s Orchard in Cabot or maybe Caspian Lake. We stop everywhere! Antiques, yard sales, cafes for snacks, vineyards for glasses of wine, but most importantly at every farm stand we see. The goal is to, at a minimum, bring home dinner. A good day can result in having done your grocery shopping in the most splendid of surroundings. Here’s a list of farm stands and pick-your-own orchards to give you a head start on your Vermonting. Enjoy!Produce, Vermont grocery. 1102 Stone Road, Brookfield. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. (703) 901-2922.Produce, flowers. 2416 Horn of the Moon Road, Montpelier. Open Thursday to 7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 802-224-6646.Produce, Vermont grocery. 5665 Vermont Route 12, Berlin. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. (802) 249-0383.Produce, cider, Vermont products. 878 Vermont Route 12, Northfield. Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (802) 485-7968.Dairy, beef, pork, lamb, poultry. 141 Lyle Haven Road, East Montpelier. Open Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. (802) 223-3868.Produce. 588 Vermont Route 14, Woodbury. Open Thursday through Friday, Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. (802) 454-1022.Produce. 34 Worcester Village Road, Worcester. Tuesday through Friday, 11a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. (802) 261-1033, info@goodheartfarmstore.com.Produce, Vermont products, maple. 54 Quarry Road, Waitsfield. (802) 279-8054.Produce. 180 Highland Avenue, Berlin. Open 9 a.m. to sunset every day. (802) 222-7853.Produce, Vermont products. 700 Bragg Hill Road, Waitsfield. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6.p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday. (802) 496-5685.Produce. 127 LePage Road, Barre Town. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (802) 793-1808.Milk, beef, pork and eggs. 440 Snow Hill Road, East Montpelier. Open all the time. (802) 272-3478; morning best time to call.Produce, dairy, beef, poultry, maple. 85 Bridge Street, Barre. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (802) 522-4905.Dairy, grains, beef. 934 Rowell Hill Road in Berlin, just off Vermont Route 12 between Montpelier and Northfield. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. (802) 371-5098.Full Vermont grocery. 903 U.S. Route 2, Middlesex. Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (802) 613-3586.Maple and beef. 3410 Center Road, East Montpelier. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. (802) 223-0169.Produce, cheese, Vermont products. 251 Common Road, Waitsfield. Open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday. (802) 496-6100.Pork, beef, poultry, eggs. 407 Marvin Road, Berlin. Open Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (802) 223-7931. Did we miss a farmstand? Send us the info to editor@montpelierbridge.com and we’ll get it into our online list.283 Cabot Plains Road, Cabot. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (802) 917-2614.88 Thurston Lane, Waterbury Center. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. (802) 244-6680.2409 West Street, Brookfield. Open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 1 pm to 5 pm. (540) 405-2796.750 Sibley Road, East Montpelier. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (802) 249-1223.S Randolph Road, Randolph Center. Opening Day: Saturday, Sept. 17. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (802) 728-1276.