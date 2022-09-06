Community and Business News in Brief, September 6, 2022

Niedermayer Resigns as Assistant City ManagerThe city of Montpelier has posted a job listing for an assistant city manager following the announcement by Cameron Niedermayer that she will be stepping down from the role after three years in the position. Niedermayer said she has no new job lined up as of mid-August. According to a press release from the city, “… the decision to leave did not come easy. ‘It has been beyond an honor to serve you, the Montpelier community, and the city’s employees, as the assistant city manager for roughly the last three years,’ Niedermayer stated.” When asked what she’ll be doing next, Niedermayer told The Bridge, “I’m hoping the community will help me figure that out.” Without a specific job lined up at the time of her announcement, Niedermayer said only that “I’m looking for more work/life balance.”
Groberg Leaves Montpelier AliveMontpelier Alive’s executive director, Dan Groberg, is moving on. As of Monday, Sept. 12, he will be the community planning and project manager for the Vermont Division of Community Planning and Revitalization. Katie Trautz, currently the events and marketing coordinator with Montpelier Alive, will begin as interim director on that date, Groberg told The Bridge. He said the Montpelier Alive board of directors expects to conduct a hiring process for a permanent director this fall. —Cassandra Hemenway
Thrive Healthworks Opens in Montpelier
Climate Innovation Grant OpportunityThe Vermont Council on Rural Development has announced that it’s accepting a second round of applications for grants from the Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund. The fund supports innovators in developing solutions that move Vermont closer to its climate and energy goals by providing at least $20,000 in grant funding toward local projects. Grants range from $500 to $4,000 and favor projects that show a mix of innovation, collaboration, and replicability, while addressing Vermonters in need. Eligible applicants are municipalities, town committees, schools, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. “This fund enables small catalyst projects that test ideas, learn from, and share new ways to create meaningful impact through local climate-based solutions. The breadth of projects across Vermont from the first round of grants from the Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund speaks to the diversity and innovation required to implement local climate solutions,” noted program manager, Laura Cavin Bailey. For more information go to vtrural.org/programs/model-communities/innovation. —press release
Beaudin Named to Dean’s ListRachael Beaudin of Middlesex was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Beaudin is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units. —press release
