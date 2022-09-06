Home News and Features Community and Business News in Brief, September 6, 2022

Community and Business News in Brief, September 6, 2022

By
Bridge Staff
-
0
Cameron Niedermayer. Photo by Cassandra Hemenway.

Niedermayer Resigns as Assistant City Manager

The city of Montpelier has posted a job listing for an assistant city manager following the announcement by Cameron Niedermayer that she will be stepping down from the role after three years in the position. Niedermayer said she has no new job lined up as of mid-August.

According to a press release from the city, “… the decision to leave did not come easy. ‘It has been beyond an honor to serve you, the Montpelier community, and the city’s employees, as the assistant city manager for roughly the last three years,’ Niedermayer stated.”

When asked what she’ll be doing next, Niedermayer told The Bridge, “I’m hoping the community will help me figure that out.”

Without a specific job lined up at the time of her announcement, Niedermayer said only that “I’m looking for more work/life balance.”

City Manager William Fraser said “Cameron has been a tremendous member of our team. Our organization is much better off due to her many contributions. We greatly appreciate her tireless dedication to the city.”

The job listing on the city website says the assistant city manager position pays $98,675 annually in addition to a generous benefits package, although a city Front Porch Forum post said the pay is set at “$94,120 annually” and “may vary based on qualifications.”

“The selection process may include background check, drug test and/or psychological exam. Complete job description is available at montpelier-vt.org,” the post concluded.

According to the press release, during her time with the city, Niedermayer was lead in the city’s policy responses to COVID-19, conducted the city’s annual strategic planning process, managed the Community Services Department (Parks, Recreation, and the Senior Center), was the lead for the city through its first equity assessment and continued implementation plan, and contributed to countless other projects. Niedermayer also expressed an intent to return to public service in the future, adding that “words cannot capture how grateful I am that you [the city council], Bill, the city’s team, and the community have believed in me and trusted me with this position.” 

Niedermayer’s last working day will be Sept. 22, 2022.

—Cassandra Hemenway

Groberg Leaves Montpelier Alive 

Dan Groberg. Photo by Jeb Wallace-Brodeur.
Montpelier Alive’s executive director, Dan Groberg, is moving on. As of Monday, Sept. 12, he will be the community planning and project manager for the Vermont Division of Community Planning and Revitalization. Katie Trautz, currently the events and marketing coordinator with Montpelier Alive, will begin as interim director on that date, Groberg told The Bridge. He said the Montpelier Alive board of directors expects to conduct a hiring process for a permanent director this fall. 

—Cassandra Hemenway

Thrive Healthworks Opens in Montpelier

Jesse Williams. Courtesy photo.
Thrive Healthworks, which opened recently on Elm Street in Montpelier, specializes in the intersections between conventional and holistic health practices. 

Owner Jesse Williams is a Reiki Master, certified Breath Coach, and licensed Speech-Language Pathologist. Williams began her career working with speech-language patients through skilled nursing facilities and home-health organizations focusing on voice, cognition, and swallowing, and she currently works part-time at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center as a voice specialist.

In 2021, Williams earned Reiki Master credentials in Usui Shiki Ryoho, or the Usui System of Natural Healing, after years of training with the psychic medium Salicrow, and she’s energized by Reiki’s ability to transcend physical wellness by promoting mental, emotional, and bodily connectivity. Visit thrivehealthworksvt.com for more information.

—press release

Climate Innovation Grant Opportunity

The Vermont Council on Rural Development has announced that it’s accepting a second round of applications for grants from the Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund.

The fund supports innovators in developing solutions that move Vermont closer to its climate and energy goals by providing at least $20,000 in grant funding toward local projects. Grants range from $500 to $4,000 and favor projects that show a mix of innovation, collaboration, and replicability, while addressing Vermonters in need. Eligible applicants are municipalities, town committees, schools, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. 

“This fund enables small catalyst projects that test ideas, learn from, and share new ways to create meaningful impact through local climate-based solutions. The breadth of projects across Vermont from the first round of grants from the Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund speaks to the diversity and innovation required to implement local climate solutions,” noted program manager, Laura Cavin Bailey. 

For more information go to vtrural.org/programs/model-communities/innovation.

—press release

Beaudin Named to Dean’s List

Rachael Beaudin of Middlesex was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Beaudin is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

—press release

