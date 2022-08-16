Watson, Cummings, Perchlik Advance in Senate Race

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson, with 8,191 votes in her first countywide political race, was the top Democratic finisher in the race for three seats representing Washington County, along with the towns of Braintree, Orange, and Stowe, in a redrawn state senate district. Two incumbents, Sen. Ann Cummings (8,174) and Sen. Andrew Perchlik (6,973), were close behind Watson in the five-way primary, defeating challengers Jared Duval (5,889) and Jeremy Hansen (3,089). “I am mostly feeling gratitude — for voters, supporters, donors, all the folks who helped me out and believed in me,” Watson said. “I’m surprised by just how well I did, receiving the most votes. It’s very encouraging.” Interest in the three-member Washington County district surged when longtime Progressive/Democrat Sen. Anthony Pollina retired after the 2021–22 biennium.Two Republicans also advanced to the general election: Dwayne Tucker of Barre Town and Paul Bean of Northfield.