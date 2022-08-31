UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Vermont’s Hunting Season for Gray Squirrels Opens September 1
The hunting season for gray squirrels begins Thursday, September 1. The season runs through Saturday, December 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “Vermont has a healthy population of gray squirrels, concentrated in southern Vermont and the Champlain Valley,” said hunter education coordinator Nicole Meier. “They’re a fantastic small game species for new hunters to learn the basics of reading the landscape, making a safe and ethical shot, and cooking wild game.” In Vermont, gray squirrels are often hunted with a .22 rifle, a shotgun, or archery equipment. The department recommends that squirrel hunters wear a blaze orange vest or hat anytime they are afield. The best habitat for squirrel hunting is stands of nut-bearing trees, such as oak, hickory, and beech. Hunters can harvest four gray squirrels per day and can have up to eight squirrels in their possession — whether in their game bag or in their freezer — at a time.“Gray squirrels are incredibly tasty — many would say better than rabbit,” said Meier. “You can find great gray squirrel recipes in classic cookbooks, trendy culinary magazines, and, of course, anyplace that publishes wild food recipes.”