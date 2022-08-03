Nature Watch: August 3, 2022

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Man and beast trying to stay cool and out of the sun! Three types of warblers — black and white, redstart, and yellow-rumped — flutter over and around a large flower-pot saucer bird-bath under the apple tree, trying to figure out how to use it. It is apparently a fearsome depth of water, the rim too far from the water! They fly over and around, making many passes, but cannot bring themselves to go in. I take the hose and spray bushes nearby hoping to provide a few minutes of relief and perhaps a drink?