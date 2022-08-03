Letters to the Editor: August 3, 2022

Worth RepeatingTo the Editor, Thank you for publishing Nancy Price Graff’s heartfelt piece “We Don’t Need More Beautiful Memorials” (July 20–August 2, 2022). I particularly appreciate her statement “I’m not sure when the Second Amendment became more important than the Sixth Commandment . . .” Right. It is worth repeating over and over, made into bumper stickers and rally signs. Cynthia Liepmann, Middlesex
A Tribute to Co-founding Board Member J. Paul Giuliani, 1944–2022To the Editor, Our friend and organizational co-founder J. Paul Giuliani dedicated his life to sustaining and improving his hometown of Montpelier, Vermont. In his professional life, Paul provided legal advice and guidance to the elected and appointed officials of Vermont’s municipalities. He was respected throughout the state for helping communities find ways to finance improvements to become more vibrant and livable. For many years, as Montpelier’s city attorney, Paul guided our councils, mayors, and managers through various public finance and construction projects, as well as other legal issues to come before this great city. In his free time, Paul served on various local boards and committees, lending his charm, wit, and expertise to the furtherance of their varied goals and programs. A lifelong Montpelierite, Paul saw the need for an organization dedicated to making his hometown an even better place to live, work, and visit. He donated his time, energy, and professional expertise to help establish and run the Montpelier Foundation. The mission of the organization is to enhance the community’s ability to make valuable capital investments to improve the quality of life for local residents and visitors. During Paul’s tenure, the organization provided crucial financial support to projects such as the renovation of the Montpelier tennis courts, the construction of the War Memorial, the improvement of the community playground, and the extension of the bike path. The organization is in the planning phase for a capital campaign and is currently working on a plan to honor Paul’s legacy. Montpelier itself is a better place because of the life and efforts of Paul Giuliani. We are going to miss him dearly. Bill Cody, Montpelier, on behalf of the Board of Directors of Montpelier Foundation
Your Presence MattersTo the Editor, As the capital of Vermont, Montpelier is the site of many political demonstrations on issues that change with the years. One issue has not changed since the U.S. dropped the first atomic bombs on the civilian populations of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, 77 years ago — the threat to the world of nuclear weapons. Our country has still not signed the International Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons. In Montpelier, for decades now, we have continued to remember the bombings and to dedicate ourselves to promoting peace in whatever ways we can. The Remembering Hiroshima Peace Walk and Ceremony takes place on this anniversary, Saturday, August 6, starting from the Kellogg-Hubbard Library lawn at 6:45 p.m. (Rain location is the Unitarian Church across from the library.) Your presence matters. Paper peace cranes made by children in Montpelier will join those made by our friend in Hiroshima in this international and intergenerational dedication to peace. Glenda Bissex, Plainfield, Peace Walk Planning Committee
