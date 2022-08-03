Heard on the Street: August 3, 2022

Olympia Sports to Close

Route 2 RR Crossing Work to Close Part of the Rec Path

Pioneer Street Railroad Crossing Update

Summer Infrastructure Work Continues

Red Cross Seeks Blood Donors

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

A sign is out at the Berlin Mall that the Olympia Sports store will be closing at that location. Could this mean some back-to-school bargains? Maybe people will have to do all their future sports shopping locally at either Thygeson’s Sports in Barre or Onion River Outdoors on Langdon Street in Montpelier.The Vermont Agency of Transportation will be reconstructing the railroad crossing on Route 2 between Route 302 and the Berlin/Montpelier town line. Next week the state will be installing new tracks on the north side of the road. This work will require the recreation path to be closed in this area for some of the week ending August 5.The Montpelier Department of Public Works is involved in paving and sidewalk work at the Pioneer Street railroad crossing. Although the road paving is complete, an asphalt joint needs to be installed on both sides of the tracks. The traffic detour will stay in place when the road is closed; otherwise there will be one-way alternating traffic.The Montpelier Department of Public Works completed several projects the week ending July 29. Projects included repairing a water leak on Marvin Street, supporting sidewalk installation near Montpelier Middle School, and night painting downtown. Work will continue on the sidewalk this week, and, in addition, pavement patching will be performed, street sweeping is scheduled, and some stormwater receivers will be repaired. The city will also begin construction on the Vactor dump station at the water resource recovery facility. Additionally, the city will assist in locating the water leak in the Murray Hill water system.In recent weeks, a decline in donations has caused the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20%. This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country. The Red Cross needs donors to make an appointment now to give in August. As a thank-you for helping, all who come to give blood between August 1 and 31 will be entered to win gasoline for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now. —compiled by Carla Occaso