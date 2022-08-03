Heard on the Street: August 3, 2022

Olympia Sports to CloseA sign is out at the Berlin Mall that the Olympia Sports store will be closing at that location. Could this mean some back-to-school bargains? Maybe people will have to do all their future sports shopping locally at either Thygeson’s Sports in Barre or Onion River Outdoors on Langdon Street in Montpelier.
Route 2 RR Crossing Work to Close Part of the Rec PathThe Vermont Agency of Transportation will be reconstructing the railroad crossing on Route 2 between Route 302 and the Berlin/Montpelier town line. Next week the state will be installing new tracks on the north side of the road. This work will require the recreation path to be closed in this area for some of the week ending August 5.
Pioneer Street Railroad Crossing UpdateThe Montpelier Department of Public Works is involved in paving and sidewalk work at the Pioneer Street railroad crossing. Although the road paving is complete, an asphalt joint needs to be installed on both sides of the tracks. The traffic detour will stay in place when the road is closed; otherwise there will be one-way alternating traffic.
Summer Infrastructure Work ContinuesThe Montpelier Department of Public Works completed several projects the week ending July 29. Projects included repairing a water leak on Marvin Street, supporting sidewalk installation near Montpelier Middle School, and night painting downtown. Work will continue on the sidewalk this week, and, in addition, pavement patching will be performed, street sweeping is scheduled, and some stormwater receivers will be repaired. The city will also begin construction on the Vactor dump station at the water resource recovery facility. Additionally, the city will assist in locating the water leak in the Murray Hill water system.
Red Cross Seeks Blood Donors
