Group Pitches Elks Club Proposal

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

A group has formed under the name The HUB, Inc., to pitch a plan for using the city-owned former Elks Club property. Ethan Atkin, John Rayhill, and Nat Winthrop presented a request to lease the property in order to “create more housing, improve community prosperity, and practice good environmental stewardship,” according to documents provided at the city council meeting on July 20. City voters approved a $2 million bond to acquire the property along with $1 million in recreation reserve funds. The purchase was finalized July 8. The HUB responded to a request for proposal issued for project management services. The organization is registered at the Secretary of State’s office under the agent’s name of Rob Halpert as a domestic nonprofit organization. The other principals are Nat Winthrop and Ethan Atkin. Its stated purpose is fitness and recreational sports under the umbrella category of arts, entertainment, and recreation. Their stated mission filed with the city is to provide a safe inclusive space for activities and recreational programs that enhance the health and wellness of the community. Run by local volunteers, the aim is to create a membership-based center, which would include a restaurant and bar, that offers social events such as chess, music, guest speakers, crafts, book clubs, story telling, disc golf, bocce, etc. Outdoor sports would include biking, rock climbing, and horseshoes. Also envisioned are indoor sports such as racquet sports. Childcare and a retail outlet would also be part of the center. Another aspect of the proposal is to involve local schools by offering summer programs and sports lessons/clinics.The plan is for the organization to invest $3 million to be obtained by fundraising, loans, and grants. Following the presentation, no action was taken by the city council. The proposal will be further discussed at the August 24 city council meeting.