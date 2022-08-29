Dog Days at the Montpelier Pool

Rheya Newara of Montpelier commands almost all the canine attention in her vicinity as she winds up.



Tom Treece of Barre and his dog Georgie.



Laura Franske of Montpelier tosses the ball for Digby during the annual Dog Day at Montpelier’s pool.

Sadie Mae shakes it off. Photo by John Lazenby

Every year the City of Montpelier Department of Recreation signals the end of summer by collaborating with the Central Vermont Humane Society to open the city pool to local pups to enjoy before draining the water. This year 189 people and 118 dogs helped raise almost $2,000 for the humane society, according to the Society’s Laurie Garrison, Co-Executive Director of finance and development.captured the day in the photos below during “Dog Day” on August 24, 2022.