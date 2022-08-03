Community and Business News in Brief: August 3, 2022

Je Appointed to Trinity United Methodist Church
Sameroff Graduates from Leadership InstituteThe Snelling Center for Government recently announced that Rebecca Sameroff of Montpelier has graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute. Sameroff is currently the Deputy Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Taxes in Montpelier. With session themes including personal leadership adaptation; complex systems thinking; public policy; innovation; and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity, and inclusion for all Vermonters; the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action. Sameroff now joins a professional network of over 1,000 Vermont Leadership Network alumni, including more than 650 graduates who are positively influencing Vermont’s future in business, public policy, education, community development, and a wide range of volunteer and nonprofit sector roles. —press release
Local Students on Dean’s ListsEndicott College has announced its Spring 2022 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. The following students have met these requirements:
- Joshua Farber, Finance and Marketing, of Middlesex
- Luke Hawley, Finance and Marketing, of Montpelier
- Catherine Miles, Exercise Science, of Northfield
- Celeste Favaloro, Interior Design, of Waterbury
- Ashley Proteau, Environmental Science, of Waterbury
- Anna Richardson, Nursing, of Berlin
- Mary Page, International Relations, of Montpelier
