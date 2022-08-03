Community and Business News in Brief: August 3, 2022

Je Appointed to Trinity United Methodist Church

Trinity United Methodist Church recently appointed Rev. Sinu Je as its pastor. Before Trinity, Je was the pastor at the Community United Methodist Church in Brighton, Massachusetts. A native of Korea, Je served in the army of the Republic of Korea from 2008 until 2010, after which he was the assistant teacher of youth ministry at Changwon Love’s Church in Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, and assistant pastor of youth ministry at Dunkwang Evangelical Holiness Church in Daejeon, Korea. Je earned a bachelor of arts degree in Christian education from Korea Baptist Theological University in 2015, and a master of divinity degree from Boston University in 2021. Je has a keen interest in fostering sustainable growth in Trinity’s historic commitment to the central Vermont community, and he enthusiastically supports his congregation’s community lunch program, the thrift store, Good Samaritan meals. and hosting the Montpelier Food Shelf.—press releaseThe Snelling Center for Government recently announced that Rebecca Sameroff of Montpelier has graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute. Sameroff is currently the Deputy Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Taxes in Montpelier. With session themes including personal leadership adaptation; complex systems thinking; public policy; innovation; and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity, and inclusion for all Vermonters; the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action. Sameroff now joins a professional network of over 1,000 Vermont Leadership Network alumni, including more than 650 graduates who are positively influencing Vermont’s future in business, public policy, education, community development, and a wide range of volunteer and nonprofit sector roles. —press releaseEndicott College has announced its Spring 2022 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. The following students have met these requirements:Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2021–2022 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study in which a letter grade is awarded. Local students on the Saint Anselm Dean’s List are:—press release