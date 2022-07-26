VTrans Road Construction Report 

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s latest construction report reveals a lot of road work happening in central Vermont. The agency reminds drivers to go slow and drive safely in work zones. Below is the list of projects the agency released in the local area:— A resurfacing project continues in the southbound lanes between exits 5 and 8. Nightwork and ramp closures at the Exit 6 on- and off-ramps will occur 07/24–07/25.— A culvert repair project is underway. Motorists will encounter a one-mile-long lane closure in both travel directions just south of Exit 11 as southbound traffic is merged to the northbound lane using a crossover. Please pay attention to signage in the area and merge early.— Northbound and southbound lane closures have been implemented near Exit 16 for preventative maintenance repairs to bridges. A speed limit reduction to 55 mph through the work zone is in place.— Interstate travel will continue to be reduced to one lane in both directions for preventative maintenance repairs to multiple bridges. Speed limit and lane width restrictions are in effect.— A culvert replacement project is underway along Vermont Route 125 approximately 1.3 miles east of its intersection with Vermont Route 17. Motorists should expect one-way alternating traffic in the area early in the week. The roadway will then be closed at this location from 07/27 to 08/02. During the closure, a signed detour will be in place utilizing Vermont Route 17 and Vermont Route 22A. Please plan accordingly. Around the state:— Multiple bridge replacement projects are underway along Vermont Route 14 beginning approx. 7.6 miles north of its intersection with U.S. Route 2. Motorists should expect speed reductions and alternating one-way traffic controlled by flaggers during the day and a temporary signal at each bridge during non-work hours.— A resurfacing project continues on Vermont Route 113. There will be single lane closures with alternating one-way traffic as crews finish guardrail work throughout the project and conduct layout work in preparation for paving activities.— A paving project continues on Vermont Route 14 and Vermont Route 15. Motorists should expect lane closures with alternating one-way traffic along both roadways between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.— Several railroad crossing projects are underway. Motorists should expect some flagged one-way alternating traffic at the rail crossing location along U.S. Route 2 between Gallison Hill Road and the traffic circle. Motorists will also encounter occasional flagged traffic at the rail crossing on Pioneer Street off U.S. Route 2 throughout the week.— A bridge deck replacement project continues along U.S. Route 2 over the Winooski River at the Montpelier–Berlin town line. Traffic is now directed over a temporary bridge. Motorists may encounter periods of one-way alternating traffic as crews continue construction of the new bridge.— A resurfacing project is set to begin along U.S. Route 2. Motorists can expect one-way alternating traffic in the area as crews commence milling operations on 07/26.