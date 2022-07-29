Missing Man Found

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The Vermont State Police found the missing Ellsworth Spear this afternoon, per a state police press release. “Early this afternoon, Mr. Spear was located safe after emerging from the woods in the vicinity of Pigeon Pond in Groton. He reported becoming disoriented in the woods Thursday night before he was able to find his way out Friday.” Spear, 69, of Newbury, went missing yesterday afternoon in Plainfield while training his hunting dogs on Gore Road in Plainfield, after telling his wife, according to police, that he needed to retrieve one of the dogs. The Vermont State Police were called to assist in locating Spear at approximately 10:48 p.m.. Spear was described as wearing a blue denim shirt and blue jeans and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.Members of the Vermont State Police and Fish and Game have been searching through the night hours and have resumed searching today, until finding Spear this afternoon.