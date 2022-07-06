Community and Business News in Brief, July 6, 2022

Montpelier Aims to Bring Clothespins Back to Their Historic HomeMontpelier was once the clothespin capital of the world. Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Public Art Commission aim to celebrate this history by acquiring a sculpture of three large clothespins made by local artists and installing it near the historic home of one of Montpelier’s clothespin factories. The National Clothespin Factory (on Stone Cutters Way) and the U.S. Clothespin Factory (near the current location of Shaw’s), dominated clothespin manufacturing for parts of three centuries. The U.S. Clothespin Factory building was notable for one unusual feature, a giant clothespin that adorned its roof from 1897 to 1924, proclaiming itself “The World’s Largest Working Clothespin.” Inspired by this sign, in 2020, local artists Ben Cheney, Jesse Cooper, and Chris Eaton of Flywheel Industrial Arts created a sculpture of three clothespins that has been displayed locally at the Kent gallery in Calais and the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Public Art Commission hope to bring this unique sculpture to the vacant lot beside the Drawing Board on Main Street, close to the historic site of the “World’s Largest Working Clothespin.” Generous donors have already contributed $6,000 toward the $12,000 cost of acquiring and installing the piece. The public is invited to help close the gap and honor Montpelier’s history with this artwork. Contributions can be made at montpelieralive.com/clothespins or to Montpelier Alive, 39 Main Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05602. —press release
Local Students Win Historical Society Fellowships
Annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony Celebrates 88 Nursing StudentsIn a ceremony dating back to 1860, Anna Richardson of Berlin and Winter Gascoyne of Montpelier were among the 88 members of the nursing class of 2022 who received their Saint Anselm College nurse’s pin at the pinning ceremony this spring. The annual event celebrates the graduates as they enter the nursing profession. The ceremony celebrates the seniors’ completion of the highly respected and rigorous nursing program, earning the credential of Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Upon completion of a licensing examination, the graduates will have earned the credential of Registered Nurses. —press release
