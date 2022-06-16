Police Charge Man with Cruelty, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with Child

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Police charged a Barre man with cruelty to a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child following an investigation into the alleged events that occurred in late March. Robert Bartlett, 57, of Barre, allegedly had sexual contact with two children known to him. The events occurred at the Best Western hotel located at 5 Blush Hill Road in Waterbury, according to a police report. An investigation revealed the incidents occurred while the children were at the hotel from March 25 to March 26. Bartlett appeared at the State Police Berlin Barracks on June 14, where he was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on June 17 at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charges of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and two counts of cruelty to a child — subject to sexual conduct. He was released.