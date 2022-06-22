Nature Watch

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Every summer I like to make my way up to the Champlain Islands where I can see colonies of purple martins, our largest swallow, and visit a couple of state parks. One, North Hero State Park, a floodplain forest on the lake, is managed like a natural area, no facilities to speak of, and a reminder that large, diverse numbers of birds and abundant mosquitoes go together! And when I can’t take the mosquitoes any longer, a meal at Shore Acres allows me to dine outside by the lake while enjoying the martins’ calls and trills, swoops and dives.