Montpelier Pride: A Photo Essay
Montpelier Pride: A Photo Essay
These photos were captured during the Statehouse Lawn Pride Festival on Saturday, June 4. Celebrations and events are being held throughout Vermont this week, and throughout the month of June. Saturday featured perfect weather, festive spirits, fabulous outfits, a wide diversity of people, and clothing decorated with glitter, tie dye, tulle, bows, pasties, fish nets, and even a pair of dockers. To find more Pride events this month, go to pridecentervt.org/events. Photos by Terry Allen.